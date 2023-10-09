wrestling / News

MJF, Toni Storm Set For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that both MJF and Toni Storm will appear on tomorrow night’s special Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida (Ruby Soho banned from ringside)
* Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus
* Jay White vs. Hangman Page
* Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Christian Cage explains his actions
* Toni Storm is ready for her close up
* MJF will be there live

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

