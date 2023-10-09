MJF, Toni Storm Set For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday

All Elite Wrestling has announced that both MJF and Toni Storm will appear on tomorrow night’s special Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida (Ruby Soho banned from ringside)

* Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Christian Cage explains his actions

* Toni Storm is ready for her close up

* MJF will be there live

TOMORROW, Tuesday 10/10

Kansas City

Title Tuesday #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT "Madame is the greatest star of them all." After her back-to-back wins in the past week

"Timeless" Toni Storm is Ready For Her Close-Up

At @AEWonTV Title Tuesday

On @TBSNetwork TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/IqcHYDmjex — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2023