MJF Tops ESPN’s Top 30 Wrestlers Under 30 List at No. 1

– ESPN has compiled a list of the Top 30 current professional wrestlers who are under 30 years old. AEW star and World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) topped the list at No. 1.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley comes in at No. 2 on the list, with WWE US Champion Austin Theory at No. 3, El Hijo del Vikingo at No. 4, and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio at No. 5. You can see the full list of the 30 wrestling stars who made it below:

1. MJF

2. Rhea Ripley

3. Austin Theory

4. El Hijo del Vikingo

5. Dominik Mysterio

6. Bron Breakker

7. Carmelo Hayes

8. Konosuke Takeshita

9. Liv Morgan

10. Logan Paul

11. Giulia

12. Butch

13. Jack Perry

14. Wes Lee

15. Utami Hayashishita

16. Toni Storm

17. Dragon Lee

18. Bandido

19. Jamie Hayter

20. Wheeler Yuta

21. Kaito Kiyomiya

22. Saya Kamitani

23. Yota Tsuji

24. Jordynne Grace

25. Deonna Purrazzo

26. Ilja Dragunov

27. Masha Slamovich

28. Tyler Bate

29. Daniel Garcia

30. Shota Umino

AEW announced on last night’s Dynamite that MJF will defend his title against Adam Cole at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27 in London.