MJF Tops ESPN’s Top 30 Wrestlers Under 30 List at No. 1
– ESPN has compiled a list of the Top 30 current professional wrestlers who are under 30 years old. AEW star and World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) topped the list at No. 1.
WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley comes in at No. 2 on the list, with WWE US Champion Austin Theory at No. 3, El Hijo del Vikingo at No. 4, and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio at No. 5. You can see the full list of the 30 wrestling stars who made it below:
1. MJF
2. Rhea Ripley
3. Austin Theory
4. El Hijo del Vikingo
5. Dominik Mysterio
6. Bron Breakker
7. Carmelo Hayes
8. Konosuke Takeshita
9. Liv Morgan
10. Logan Paul
11. Giulia
12. Butch
13. Jack Perry
14. Wes Lee
15. Utami Hayashishita
16. Toni Storm
17. Dragon Lee
18. Bandido
19. Jamie Hayter
20. Wheeler Yuta
21. Kaito Kiyomiya
22. Saya Kamitani
23. Yota Tsuji
24. Jordynne Grace
25. Deonna Purrazzo
26. Ilja Dragunov
27. Masha Slamovich
28. Tyler Bate
29. Daniel Garcia
30. Shota Umino
AEW announced on last night’s Dynamite that MJF will defend his title against Adam Cole at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27 in London.
