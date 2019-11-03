MLW Announces New Partnership with AAA

MLW announced today on their Saturday Night SuperFight PPV that they’ve formed a new partnership with AAA. According to the promo that aired on the show, fans can expect to see crossovers, surprises, and supershows as part of the MLW/AAA alliance.: “We are happy to announce that MLW has now formed a NEW alliance with @luchalibreaaa more info to come out soon!”

MLW already works with The Crash promotion in Mexico, and AAA already works with AEW.