MLW Announces New Partnership with AAA
November 2, 2019 | Posted by
MLW announced today on their Saturday Night SuperFight PPV that they’ve formed a new partnership with AAA. According to the promo that aired on the show, fans can expect to see crossovers, surprises, and supershows as part of the MLW/AAA alliance.: “We are happy to announce that MLW has now formed a NEW alliance with @luchalibreaaa more info to come out soon!”
MLW already works with The Crash promotion in Mexico, and AAA already works with AEW.
We are happy to announce that MLW has now formed a NEW alliance with @luchalibreaaa more info to come out soon!#MLW #SuperFight pic.twitter.com/1ln4WQS5jm
— MLW SuperFight PPV • Nov 2 (@MLW) November 3, 2019
