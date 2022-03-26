MLW Announces Meet & Greet With Microman at Azteca Underground

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a special limited meet and greet with Microman at next week’s Azteca Underground. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 1 Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas. Here’s the full announcement:

Meet Microman and MicroMobile in Dallas April 1

Cesar Duran presents a special matinee show + interactive event

SPECIAL LIMITED Meet and Greet with “World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman!

Snap a photo with Microman and get a micro-autograph on Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

MLW has made a limited amount of meet and greet tickets available for Micron’s first-ever meet and greet in America.

Holy cow it’s THE MICROMOBILE! Not only can you meet the world’s greatest wonder, but you can snap a pic with Microman AND his wheels! The custom made MicroMobile will be on display as part of the meet and greet.

Micromania has taken over MLW and now you can say you’ve met the most talked about luchador in the sport.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity at http://MLWLucha.com.

1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar for FREE from 12:30-1pm. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

The chef will prepare a variety of sizzling tacos served on soft flour tortillas:

Spicy Sausage with Egg and Smoked Cheddar

Smoked Bacon and Onion with Potato and Egg

Brisket with Roasted Peppers, Cilantro and Queso Fresco

Skillet Queso with House Tortilla Chips, Fresh Salsa, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream

1st and 2nd row ticket holders be able to have the first crack at touring Cesar Duran’s iconic office and snap a picture at El Jefe’s desk! Plus, you can cut the line at the MLW Shop pavilion to buy the latest merchandise as well as check out individual meet & greet opportunities.

The lucha lunch will kick off a matinee card featuring a stacked line-up of matches as part of an MLW TV taping starting at 2pm, including:

¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

Von Erichs & Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday, King Muertes & Mads Krugger

¡Super Lucha!

Bandido vs. Flamita

Grudge Match

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-way for National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. ACH vs. Myron Reed vs. Puma King

Mexican Strap Match

Aramis vs. Gino Medina

Super Estelar de Trios

Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)

Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross

More matches and appearances to be announced soon.