MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival
November 21, 2022
– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:
* MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday
* MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake
– The company also released the following video for Shun Skywalker’s impending arrival in MLW:
