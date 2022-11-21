wrestling / News

MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival

November 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion logo Image Credit: MLW

– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:

* MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday
* MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

– The company also released the following video for Shun Skywalker’s impending arrival in MLW:

