MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival

– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:

* MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday

* MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

– The company also released the following video for Shun Skywalker’s impending arrival in MLW: