MLW News: Match Set For Next Week’s Fusion, Bestia 666 Debuts, New Bomaye Fight Club Members Coming

– MLW has a match set for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. It was announced on this week’s Intimidation Games episode that Richard Holliday vs. Davey Richards will take place on next week’s show, which airs Thursday on YouTube.

– Bestia 666 made his debut for MLW on the episode, attacking Jacob Fatu on orders from Cesar Duran.

– PWInsider reports that the promotion is teasing the reveal of new members in Alex Kane’s Bomaye Fight Club stable.