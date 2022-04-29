wrestling / News
MLW News: Match Set For Next Week’s Fusion, Bestia 666 Debuts, New Bomaye Fight Club Members Coming
– MLW has a match set for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. It was announced on this week’s Intimidation Games episode that Richard Holliday vs. Davey Richards will take place on next week’s show, which airs Thursday on YouTube.
– Bestia 666 made his debut for MLW on the episode, attacking Jacob Fatu on orders from Cesar Duran.
– PWInsider reports that the promotion is teasing the reveal of new members in Alex Kane’s Bomaye Fight Club stable.
