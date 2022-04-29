wrestling / News

MLW News: Match Set For Next Week’s Fusion, Bestia 666 Debuts, New Bomaye Fight Club Members Coming

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion logo Image Credit: MLW

– MLW has a match set for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. It was announced on this week’s Intimidation Games episode that Richard Holliday vs. Davey Richards will take place on next week’s show, which airs Thursday on YouTube.

– Bestia 666 made his debut for MLW on the episode, attacking Jacob Fatu on orders from Cesar Duran.

PWInsider reports that the promotion is teasing the reveal of new members in Alex Kane’s Bomaye Fight Club stable.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bestia 666, MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading