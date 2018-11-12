MLW News: Fightland Taping Breaks Attendance Record, Morale Backstage, Brody King Works Through Injury

– MLW’s Fightland event broke attendance and merchandise sales records over the weekend, according to PWInsider. The site reports that the show had the best attendance and gate in company history and set new records for merchandise sales. The Cicero Stadium reportedly ran out of several food items by intermission due to the packed crowd.

– According to the site, the locker room morale was said to be excellent, with the crowd reactions energizing the roster. Sources called Tommy Dreamer a “godsend” for his help at the show.

– Brody King worked through a hip injury during the event.