MLW SuperFight 6 Preview & Lineup for Tonight in Atlanta

– Major League Wrestling released the following details for tonight’s MLW SuperFight 6 event in Atlanta, Georgia. The show streams live on YouTube;

MLW SuperFight 6 TONIGHT live on YouTube from Atlanta

🔥 The biggest event of the winter is HERE! 🔥

MLW SuperFight 6 streams TONIGHT at 9 PM ET, absolutely FREE on YouTube! Coming to you from a SOLD-OUT Center Stage in Atlanta, this stacked event will deliver championship showdowns, grudge matches, and the return of Eric Bischoff in power!

🚨 Set your reminder & watch FREE tonight at 9 PM ET!

ERIC BISCHOFF RETURNS TO CENTER STAGE!

For the first time in nearly 25 years, Eric Bischoff steps back into Center Stage… and he’s calling the shots as MLW’s Executive Producer. With mysterious MLW files in his possession, what secrets does Bischoff hold? And how will he shake up Major League Wrestling? Find out tonight!

TONIGHT’S STACKED LINEUP:

🏆 MLW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Matt Riddle (c) vs. Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Kane

For the first time ever, three MLW World Champions collide in one match!

Matt Riddle defends his title against former champions Alex Kane (who never got his rematch) and Satoshi Kojima, who is hunting for a record-breaking third reign. Will Riddle prove he’s the king of MLW, or will a new champion be crowned in Atlanta?

💥 GRUDGE MATCH – WAR IS COMING!

Donovan Dijak (w/ Saint Laurent) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Dijak put Lawlor on the injured list last fall—now, Lawlor is back for revenge! But Dijak has never been pinned or submitted in MLW. Will the Disruptor continue his path of destruction, or will Lawlor finally settle the score?

⚡ KENTA vs. Kevin Knight

A potential show-stealer, as Knight’s speed & innovation clash with KENTA’s lethal strikes & experience. Both men want a title shot—who makes their case tonight?

🍯 HONEY TRAP MATCH – FIRST TIME EVER!

Paul London vs. BRG

The loser of this match gets dunked in honey and feathered in front of the world!

After BRG and The Rogue Horsemen put London on the shelf, it’s payback time. But with BRG’s allies lurking, will London be walking into a trap?

🤯 Lucha Libre Spectacular!

Místico & Máscara Dorada vs. Templario & Esfinge

🔥 CMLL’s best take center stage in a breathtaking lucha showdown!

👑 A Special Interview with Delmi Exo

The new MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion is in the house! What’s next for “The God Queen”?

💀 Janai Kai vs. Mila Moore

CONTRA’s Kick Demon is looking for redemption. Will Mila Moore make a shocking debut?

⚠️ CONTRA UNIT ISSUES A THREAT!

Mads Krule Krugger now holds the power to challenge for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship ANYTIME, ANYWHERE. Could tonight be the night?

🔥 DON’T MISS MLW SUPERFIGHT 6 – STREAMING FREE TONIGHT AT 9 PM ET! 🔥