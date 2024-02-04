wrestling / News
MLW Superfight Results: Satoshi Kojima Wins World Title, Raven, Mads Krugger & Cesar Duran Return
Major League Wrestling held its MLW Superfight event tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, where the MLW World title changed hands. Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Kane to become the new champion. He will defend against Minoru Suzuki at Intimidation Games on February 29.
Elsewhere, the show also featured multiple returns. Raven returned and attacked his former group The Calling, siding with AKIRA. Cesar Duran also returned for a confrontation with Salina de la Renta. Finally, Mads Krugger came back to target Jacob Fatu, along with CONTRA.
You can find results below, via Fightful:
* MLW World Middleweight Championship – Two Out Of Three Falls: Rocky Romero (c) def. Ichiban
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. 1 Called Manders. Smith attacked Manders after the match and sent a warning that he wanted gold.
* Jacob Fatu def. Yuji Nagata
* Death Machine Rules: Sami Callihan def. AKIRA
* Mads Krugger challenged Fatu. The match was later added to MLW Burning Crush.
* Mistico def. Averno
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima def. Alex Kane (c) to win the title.
FIRST FALL goes to @azucarRoc (with some help from @salinadelarenta & @RRWWE)! #MLW @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/gygiGmd3ve
— MLW (@MLW) February 4, 2024
This HOSS FIGHT just got BLOODY courtesy of @DBSmithjr! #MLW @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/1w5rCe5x9r
— MLW (@MLW) February 4, 2024
DEATH MACHINE @TheSamiCallihan catches @theakiraway! #MLW @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/YHJa0UhLBC
— MLW (@MLW) February 4, 2024
Mistico shows his one-of-a-kind skill against Averno! #MLW @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/sO4e9Jw8oV
— MLW (@MLW) February 4, 2024
Kane caught him! #MLW @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/glFeIaELn7
— MLW (@MLW) February 4, 2024
Raven has returned to MLW and has turned on the group he formed, The Calling, and has aligned himself with former Calling member, Akira! #MLW #Superfight pic.twitter.com/dt39k1tUPA
— NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) February 4, 2024
Cesar Duran has returned to MLW! #MLW #Superfight pic.twitter.com/3fw1TPMk7a
— NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) February 4, 2024
Mads Krugger aka @AtrocityKrule is back in MLW at #SuperFight pic.twitter.com/QAK0vKdotO
— KEVIN McElvaney, PWI Guy (@wackelvaney) February 4, 2024
The grapple games begin. #BOMAYE battles the #BreadWinner! @Alex_kane11 🆚 @cozy_lariat #MLW @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/GluijqayDH
— MLW (@MLW) February 4, 2024
Textbook. #MLW @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/lM0yW5qkOo
— MLW (@MLW) February 4, 2024
#AndNew MLW World Heavyweight Champion – @cozy_lariat Satoshi Kojima! #MLW @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/inT1jY9LRs
— MLW (@MLW) February 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More On Backstage Reaction to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Not Happening at Wrestlemania, When Cody Knew, More
- Torrie Wilson Was Uncomfortable During WWE Bikini Contests, Says Vince McMahon Wanted Her To Do a PPV Video
- Note on Brock Lesnar’s Future in WWE, Most of His Merchandise Discounted
- Shawn Michaels Comments on Past Allegations Made by Brutus Beefcake About His Behavior With Women