MLW Superfight Results: Satoshi Kojima Wins World Title, Raven, Mads Krugger & Cesar Duran Return

Major League Wrestling held its MLW Superfight event tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, where the MLW World title changed hands. Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Kane to become the new champion. He will defend against Minoru Suzuki at Intimidation Games on February 29.

Elsewhere, the show also featured multiple returns. Raven returned and attacked his former group The Calling, siding with AKIRA. Cesar Duran also returned for a confrontation with Salina de la Renta. Finally, Mads Krugger came back to target Jacob Fatu, along with CONTRA.

You can find results below, via Fightful:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship – Two Out Of Three Falls: Rocky Romero (c) def. Ichiban

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. 1 Called Manders. Smith attacked Manders after the match and sent a warning that he wanted gold.

* Jacob Fatu def. Yuji Nagata

* Death Machine Rules: Sami Callihan def. AKIRA

* Mads Krugger challenged Fatu. The match was later added to MLW Burning Crush.

* Mistico def. Averno

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima def. Alex Kane (c) to win the title.

Raven has returned to MLW and has turned on the group he formed, The Calling, and has aligned himself with former Calling member, Akira! #MLW #Superfight pic.twitter.com/dt39k1tUPA — NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) February 4, 2024