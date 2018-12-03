MMA Fighter Challenges Daniel Bryan To A Match

In a post on Twitter, Bellator MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers challenged WWE champion Daniel Bryan to a match sometime after WrestleMania. Chalmers is set to fight in the US for the first time next year. He wrote:

Yo @WWEDanielBryan May I’m set to make my debut fighting in USA If your not to beat up after Mania what you saying…. — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) December 3, 2018

Chalmers is a fan of wrestling and was previously a part of the reality shows Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach. He made his debut at Bellator 200, where he beat Ash Griffiths via technical submission.