Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

MMA Fighter Challenges Daniel Bryan To A Match

December 3, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Daniel Bryan WWE Smackdown 112018

In a post on Twitter, Bellator MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers challenged WWE champion Daniel Bryan to a match sometime after WrestleMania. Chalmers is set to fight in the US for the first time next year. He wrote:

Chalmers is a fan of wrestling and was previously a part of the reality shows Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach. He made his debut at Bellator 200, where he beat Ash Griffiths via technical submission.

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading