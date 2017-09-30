WWE News: MMA Fighter Uses Chris Jericho’s Finisher, WWE Hell in a Cell Collection Coming Monday

– At an event for FCC MMA, fighter Jonno Mears used the Walls of Jericho on an opponent to force them to tap out. The video eventually made its way to Chris Jericho, who seemed amused by it.

Jonno Mears with the Walls of Jericho #fcc19 A post shared by fccmma (@fccmma) on Sep 30, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

– WWE Network News reports that in addition to the Asuka collection, a Hell in a Cell collection will debut on the WWE Network on Monday. Here’s the content list:

Badd Blood: In Your House – The First Trip to Hell

When The Undertaker battles Shawn Michaels in the inaugural Hell in a Cell Match, a demon from his past arrives.

King of the Ring 1998 – Raising the Bar

Mankind sets the standard for all Hell in the Cell Matches to come in this confrontation with The Undertaker.

RAW 08/24/1998 – An Underrated Classic

In this overlooked classic, Mankind enters the cell with his sights set on revenge against his former ally, Kane.

Armageddon 2000 – Six Competitors, One Cell

Kurt Angle defends the WWE Title against five challengers, including The Rock, Steve Austin, Triple H, and more.

Judgment Day 2002 – Y2J Meets his Judgment Day

Months after their WrestleMania battle, Triple H and Chris Jericho look to settle their rivalry inside Hell in a Cell.

No Mercy 2002 – The Beast Rises

Inside Hell in a Cell, Brock Lesnar proves he is ‘The Next Big Thing’ by defending the WWE Title against The Undertaker.

Bad Blood 2003 – Nash’s Reckoning

With Mick Foley officiating, Triple H defends the World Heavyweight Championship against former friend, Kevin Nash.

Bad Blood 2004 – Bad Blood Between Friends

The storied rivalry between Triple H and Shawn Michaels is settled within the confines of Hell in a Cell.

Vengeance 2005 – The Game and a Caged Animal

Hell in a Cell serves as the battleground when Batista defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Triple H.

Unforgiven 2006 – DX vs. Big Business

DX enters the infamous Hell in a Cell to take on The McMahons and Big Show in a memorable confrontation.

SummerSlam 2008 – The Depths of Hell

Edge’s infidelity to Vickie Guerrero earns him a trip inside Hell in a Cell against The Undertaker.

SummerSlam 2009 – A Legacy Cemented

Shawn Michaels and Triple H take to the ring for tag team action, as DX faces Legacy inside Hell in a Cell.

Hell in a Cell 2011 – The Good, The Bad, and The Best

John Cena steps inside Hell in a Cell to put the WWE Championship on the line against Alberto Del Rio and CM Punk.

WrestleMania XXVIII – End of an Era

It’s the end of an era when The Undertaker puts his Streak on the line against Triple H inside Hell in a Cell.

Hell in a Cell 2013 – A Heartbreaking Betrayal

Daniel Bryan feels true heartbreak when he challenges Randy Orton for the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell.

Hell in a Cell 2014 – Old Allies and New Enemies

Following The Shield’s destruction, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins collide inside ‘The Devil’s Playground’.

Hell in a Cell 2015 – The Final Showdown

The storied rivalry between Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker comes to a dramatic conclusion inside Hell in a Cell.

WrestleMania 32 – A Leap of Faith

Shane McMahon battles for his birthright against The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Hell in a Cell 2016 – Everything Evolves

For the first time, two women meet in the cell when Charlotte Flair challenges Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Title.