Mojo Rawley Reveals He Nearly Became Part of a New League of Nations Stable in WWE

– Speaking to Chris Hero for Shoot Conversations on Highspots Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi, aka Mojo Rawley, revealed that there was talk forming a new League of Nations stable in WWE, where he’d have acted as the mouthpiece for Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Mojo Rawley stated the following on the creative plan that didn’t come to fruition (via Fightful):

“My most recent Mania, I’m doing the heel thing and I tagged with Cesaro and [Shinsuke Nakamura]. They liked that. They were talking about that being a new League of Nations and I was going to be the mouthpiece of it. Who knows how much that was going to be a thing. I’m doing my heel work, then the 24/7 stuff was around there, then I moved SmackDown and I was immediately hyped up babyface to bring in Rob and we had big plans that didn’t materialize because of the pandemic he went back to football. They put me right back to being a heel immediately and I was flip-flopping every week.”

Later on, Mojo and Hero joked that Mojo was working as a “post-concussion syndrome character.” Mojo reportedly smiled and said on the idea, “We can make that a character too. Let’s embrace it. We gotta run with something.”

WWE later released Mojo Rawley last April.