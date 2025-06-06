Monty Brown Set For Starrcast Texas Appearance, Notes On Booking

Fans attending Starrcast Texas will be getting a rare treat in an appearance from Monty Brown. As previously reported, the convention announced its return for All In: Texas weekend and it was announced today that the former TNA and WWE star will be making an appearance, as you can see below.

As Fightful Select notes, this is one of Brown’s first wrestling appearances in decades. The site says that Starrcast and Paragon Talent’s Steve Kaye has tried for years to get Brown to make an appearance, and that the deal to appear was made official at the end of May.

Brown is a close friend still with Lance Archer and Kevin Thorn and he has appeared backstage at shows for AEW, TNA and WWE. Many promoters and bookers have tried to get him to appear, but he rarely takes offered bookings.

Brown worked in TNA in the mid to early 2000s and had a run in WWE as Marcus Cor Von.