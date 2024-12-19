– Fightful Select has an update on upcoming AEW return of Kenny Omega. As noted, AEW recently teased the return of the former world champion. Additionally, Omega will be making his in-ring return against Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty at the Tokyo Dome on January 5, 2025.

According to Fightful’s report, Omega making his return first in NJPW to set up a match with Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty was done with Tony Khan’s blessing. The move was said to be viewed as a goodwill gesture toward AEW’s relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Also, Fightful notes that while there was some discussion internally about having Omega return last month at Full Gear, that was reportedly never a firm plan. But there was reported talk about Omega appearing in AEW first before going back to Japan.

AEW sources reportedly told Fightful that Omega’s AEW TV return is expected to be happening by the Worlds End pay-per-view event scheduled for December 28. However, the capacity for which Omega might return at the show is currently unknown.

Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd tales place on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Wrestle Dynasty. The co-promotional event will feature the stars of New Japan, AEW, CMLL, Ring of Honor, and World Wonder Ring STARDOM in action at the event. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.