More Details on Upcoming Peacock Docuseries on Teddy Hart

– As noted, the original documentary about Teddy Hart, Dangerous Breed, debuts on Peacock on November 22. PWInsider has some more details on the three-part docuseries. Here’s a description on Parts 1-3:

Part 1: A Tail Tale – “Controversial wrestler Teddy Hart attempts to make a reality show that takes a dark turn.”

Part 2: The Nine Lives of Teddy Hart – “Teddy faces his legal troubles in Canada and meets aspiring wrestler Samantha Fiddler.”

Part 3: Cat and Mouse – “Samantha’s family is desperate for answers; Teddy finally sits down to answer Frederick’s questions.”