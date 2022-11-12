wrestling / News
More Details on Upcoming Peacock Docuseries on Teddy Hart
November 12, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, the original documentary about Teddy Hart, Dangerous Breed, debuts on Peacock on November 22. PWInsider has some more details on the three-part docuseries. Here’s a description on Parts 1-3:
Part 1: A Tail Tale – “Controversial wrestler Teddy Hart attempts to make a reality show that takes a dark turn.”
Part 2: The Nine Lives of Teddy Hart – “Teddy faces his legal troubles in Canada and meets aspiring wrestler Samantha Fiddler.”
Part 3: Cat and Mouse – “Samantha’s family is desperate for answers; Teddy finally sits down to answer Frederick’s questions.”