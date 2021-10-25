More On Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair Confrontation Last Friday, Multiple People Upset With Flair

As previously reported, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had an altercation after last Friday’s episode of Smackdown, when their ‘title exchange’ segment didn’t go as planned. Flair dropping the RAW Women’s title to the mat was not part of the script and this led some to believe she was intentionally trying to make Lynch look bad. Lynch took exception and the two had a verbal confrontation backstage.

PWInsider reports that the altercation happened in gorilla position in full view of Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard. And while the Lynch confrontation with Flair took up most of the attention, Lynch wasn’t the only person upset with Flair. Two different sources said Sonya Deville, who was also part of the segment, was “mad enough to want to fight Flair” and also had an argument with her.

The general blame is on Flair by some backstage who think that she’s been “self-indulgent” and interested in protecting herself and putting the attention on her. It’s believed that the situation began when Flair thought the segment made her and her title reign look weak. This isn’t the first time her behavior has led to issues, including her and Nia Jax taking legitimate shots at each other during a match on RAW.

One source said: “Let’s be honest, that’s what stars do. They make sure their star power remains the same or greater.”

Another noted that the attitude against Flair has been building recently and it was “just a matter of time” before this happened. As noted, Flair was escorted from the building by WWE officials. Some said this was a “sign of disrespect” due to her family’s history with the company and her importance to Smackdown going forward. One talent that didn’t see the altercation thought WWE did the right thing, as it was just a way to calm things down. There is no heat on Lynch since it never got physical.

Meanwhile, Flair was not backstage at AEW Dynamite in Orlando on Saturday, although she has visited in the past to support Andrade el Idolo. Some of those close to her had been pushing the idea of Flair getting out of her WWE deal, but no one expects it to happen.

Lynch and Flair will likely not be interacting until after the company’s UK tour, when the build to Survivor Series begins. There are people said to be “keeping an eye” on Flair and how she behaves heading into Friday’s Smackdown taping in Wilkes-Barre, PA.