More Reactions To Afa Anoa’i’s Passing: Anoa’i Family, Natalya, Kevin Kelly & More

More names have paid tribute to the late Afa Anoa’i following his passing including members of the Anoa’i family, Natalya and more. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer passed on Friday and you can see reactions from members of his family and more below:

I’ll love you forever Uncle, thank you for everything. Gataivasā Afa Amituana’i Anoa’i, a legend. Ia manuia lau malaga, ANOA’I STRONG❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/jmQdHFXYM4 — RENO ANOA’I (@RenoAnoai) August 16, 2024

Today, all of our lives are irreparably changed. I love you so much, Dad. More than any words could ever express. Your strength was absolutely superhuman. You fought all the way to the end, and the end was peaceful. That's all I could have hoped for. I love you so very much. pic.twitter.com/0mt5blynH3 — Vale Anoa'i (@ValeAnoai) August 16, 2024

The Hart family has so much love for your family. Reflecting on the incredible life Afa lived and what an amazing family man he was. May The Wild Samoan’s legacy in wrestling burn brightly FOREVER. https://t.co/lZc4YI52nQ pic.twitter.com/1mE2hYX5He — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 16, 2024

Was talking w/ @brutalbobevans about prolific coaching trees in Profesional Wrestling. However you rank them, (Kowalski, Gagne, etc.) Afa Anoai has to be in the conversation with the greats but his ability to connect in a fatherly way with so many was perhaps his greatest gift. — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) August 16, 2024

RIP Afa Thank you for everything, sir. Condolences to all his many friends, family and students https://t.co/CUqBGoJTEQ — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) August 16, 2024

Very saddened to hear that Afa Anoa’i Sr. has passed away. He and his late great brother Sika Anoa'i formed the iconic Hall of Fame Wild Samoans tag team. My sincerest condolences to Anoa’i’s family. May his memory be ever eternal! 🙏🙏 — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) August 16, 2024

I met “the Islanders” in 1972 in the IWA. FromIWA they went to the WWF in the late 70s-80s & helped popularized tag team Wrestling W their crazy antics & Captain Lou. Afa,W the dynasty you & Sika created your name will live on.

My sincere regards to Lynn, Afa Jr. Samu & family. — George Napolitano (@Starshot9) August 16, 2024