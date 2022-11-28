More Updates On Progress of Alberto El Patron Lawsuit Against Combate

The last update on Alberto el Patron’s legal battle with Combate Global MMA was that he filed an amended 28-page lawsuit in August after the US district court for the southern district of New York ruled the case could move forward. Since then, PWInsider reports that Combate tried to get the lawsuit dismissed.

Combate stated that the court lacked jurisdiction and it should be dismissed under federal rule of civil procedure. They argued that since Combate LLC has members in Florida and Patron is a citizen of Florida, the case shouldn’t be heard in a federal court. The court ordered discovery and will make a ruling by February 6, 2023, after Patron has a chance to argue against a motion to dismiss.

Patron is claiming that Combate breached his contract for his December 9, 2019 MMA fight with Tito Ortiz. Accordin to Patron, they did not pay him $250,000 that was owed and didn’t give him his social media accounts back after he gave them access to promote the PPV. He wants $250,000 in damages, with 7% interest of $26,250. He also wants Combate to pay his costs and ‘reasonable’ attorney fees and return his social media accounts to him.