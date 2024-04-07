wrestling / News
More WrestleMania Weekend, GCW Notes
April 7, 2024
– Fightful Select recently reported various details coming out of Philadelphia for WrestleMania Weekend. The report notes that The Rock’s energy drink brand, ZOA Energy, had a truck in town to promote the beverage.
– Also, AEW star Deonna Purrazzo reportedly attended the WrestleMania Weekend show at the Monster Factory to report her partner, Steve Maclin, who was in the main event.
– Fightful Select reports that Mike Parrow put the GCW Clusterf*** match together this weekend. The report also notes that that there were inquiries leading into the match about possible additions. It’s unknown who the inquiries were for.
