MPX Wrestling Who Runs The World? Results 8.9.25: Mercedes Mone Appears, Women’s Title Match

August 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Metroplex Wrestling Who Runs The World Image Credit: Metroplex Wrestling

Athena’s Metroplex Wrestling held its Who Runs The World? show on Saturday night with a Mercedes Mone appearance and more. You can see the full results from the Houston, Texas show, which streamed on Twitch, below (per Fightful):

* Billie Starkz def. Maya World
* Shay KarMichael defeats Emmy Camacho
* Mercedes Mone appears alongside Athena.
* Elimination Match: Charity King def. Baby D, Morgan Mercy and Nyla Rose
* Masha Slamovich def. Hyan and Vert Vixen
* ROW Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Money Birds def. Anarkid Ash & Londyn Dior
* MPX Women’s Championship Match: Abadon def. Reiza Clarke. Nixon Newell appeared and confronted Abadon after.

