Multiple Teases For Returning Character on Last Night’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)

As previously reported, the recent documentary about Bray Wyatt included teases of a mysterious figure that is believed to be Bo Dallas. Those teases continued on last night’s episode of WWE RAW.

Just before the show started, there was a snippet of music played for the live audience with the lights flickering. Later, Bronson Reed cut a promo backstage and was interrupted by static, which had the word “hello” in the bottom right corner.

It’s unknown if Dallas will be back as Uncle Howdy, but that is the character he was playing last year. It should be noted that the Uncle Howdy Twitter account did post a rabbit emoji during the broadcast. He hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since his brother, Bray Wyatt, passed away.

Uncle Howdy tease?! This just played in the arena for at least 30 seconds #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/X6wTpKprWu — Joey Karni (@theanglejoey) April 8, 2024