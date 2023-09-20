Mustafa Ali Vows To Deal With Dominik Mysterio & Dragon Lee On WWE Raw

Mustafa Ali isn’t happy that Dragon Lee is getting a shot at Dominik Mysterio’s NXT North American Title on next week Raw, and says he’ll be there. On this week’s NXT, Ali was featured in a backstage interview where he ranted about the fact that Lee will battle Mysterio for the title on next Monday’s show. Ali made the case that as he is the #1 contender and will fight for the title at NXT No Mercy, Lee shouldn’t be getting a title match before that point.

Ali went on to say that Mysterio was a criminal and Lee was a liar, and neither of them deserve the title so he will deal with them on Raw.

After the segment aired, Ali took to Twitter and wrote:

“Imagine beating someone to become the number one contender and having the loser get a championship before you. HOW DOES ANY OF THIS MAKE SENSE @WWE I’m showing up at #WWERaw and I better get an answer.”