Hall’s WWE NXT Review 9.19.23  

NXT

Date: September 19, 2023

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

The big story around here is Becky Lynch winning the Women’s Title over Tiffany Stratton last week. Lynch has already taken the title to Raw and it is feeling like a big deal because of the star power she brings to it. Other than that, we have about a week and a half before No Mercy and it’s time to build things up. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Becky Lynch winning the NXT Women’s Title last week.

Here is Lynch to get things going. She is glad to be here and is ready to face everyone in that women’s locker room, sending her into a list of most of the locker room, rhyming her way through the whole thing. As for Tiffany Stratton, Tiffy Time is over! The fans chant BECKY TIME (Becky approves) but here is Stratton to interrupt. The rematch is going to happen and she wants it at No Mercy on September 30.

Lynch is cool with that, but the result is going to be the same. Becky has seen people with rockets strapped to her back before but this NXT has the same feel as when she was there in the first place. After ten years, Becky still wants it more than Stratton does. Lynch thinks Stratton wants to go word for word with the Man, but how about the go punch for punch instead. The fight is on with Kiana James running in for the save. Stratton grabs a chair, which Becky takes away and clears the ring.

Tony D’Angelo and Stacks are looking over potential opponents but opt to eat instead.

Ilja Dragunov is ready for Carmelo Hayes for No Mercy and he’ll be watching tonight. Becky Lynch comes in and is ready to face Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James 2-1 tonight.

The Meta Four are watching in their lounge and are doing a Matrix impression for some reason.

Dominik Mysterio comes up to Trick Williams and seems to try to put a wedge between Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Williams doesn’t seem to fall for it.

Global Heritage Invitational Group A: Tyler Bate vs. Butch

Butch needs a pin or submission to advance while Bate advances on anything else. Butch works on the arm to start but Bate headscissors his way out of trouble. Bop and Bang is broken up with a shot to the face and Bate is rather serious. Bate hammers him into the corner and the referee has to back it up. A delayed superplex drops Butch again (with a close up camera shot being a rather nice touch) and we take a break.

Back with Butch knocking him down and firing off forearms on the mat. Bate flips away though and hits a running shooting star to the back for some unique offense. The Tyler Driver 97 is pulled into a triangle choke but Bate powers him up into a Death Valley Driver for two. Butch grabs the Tyler Driver 97 for two, followed by Bate’s Bitter End for the same. We have less than a minute to go as Bate’s Spiral Tap hits raised knees. The Bitter End gives Butch two so he loads it up again, only to piledrive Bate down for the pin instead at 11:48.

Rating: B. These two just work well together and seeing them in the same ring brings back some memories of their classics. This might not have been at that level but it was a rather good TV match and the ending took me by surprise as they were heavily teasing the draw. Heck of a match here and it’s nice to see Butch having some success.

Group A Standings

Butch – 2-0-1, 5 points, 0 matches remaining

Tyler Bate – 2-1-0, 4 points, 0 matches remaining

Axiom – 0-1-1, 1 point, 1 match remaining

Charlie Dempsey – 0-2-0, 0 points, 1 match remaining

Earlier this week, Jacy Jayne took Thea Hail shopping for some new clothes. A lot of leather is included and Jayne is impressed. We don’t see the final outfit, which is revealed next week.

Global Heritage Invitational Group B: Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey

Hudson needs a win to for a three way tie with Coffey and Nathan Frazer while Coffey advances with a win or a draw. Andre Chase and the rest of Gallus are here too. They trade shoulders to start with Hudson getting the better of things, setting up a running hurricanrana. Coffey is back up and runs him over, setting up a missile dropkick. All The Best For The Bells is loaded up but Hudson rolls him up for the pin at 3:48.

Rating: C. The match didn’t have time to go very far but the important thing here is we have a three way tie for the win. Odds are that sets up a triple threat at some point and we’ll have someone facing Butch, as this is a rather complicated way to set up a #1 contender for a specialty midcard title. For now though, I’ll take Hudson getting a win, which doesn’t happen often enough.

Group B Standings

Nathan Frazer – 2-1-0, 4 points, 0 matches remaining

Joe Coffey – 2-1-0, 4 points, 0 matches remaining

Duke Hudson – 2-1-0, 4 points, 0 matches remaining

Akira Tozawa – 0-3-0, 0 points, 0 matches remaining

Nathan Frazer is very happy with the result and can’t wait for the triple threat match next week. Actually it’s tonight, so he bolts off to get ready.

Mr. Stone has said that Von Wagner is “not good”.

Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice

Elektra Lopez is here with Vice. They go to the mat to start but Perez chops her in the chest and runs the rope. That’s broken up and Perez’s arm comes down hard to give Vice a target. Vice pulls her into something like a Yes Lock without the crossface. Perez fights up and hits a running dropkick into the corner, followed by the raining of the forearms. Vice goes for the arm again but Perez stacks her up with a rollup for the pin at 4:13.

Rating: C+. This was better than I was expecting as Vice was working with the submission stuff and made Perez work here. Vice is way too new to be able to beat Perez but she got close enough here and it made for a nice surprise. Now give Vice a push in the Breakout Tournament and see where it goes.

Eddy Thorpe is mad at Dijak for hurting his sacred tree so we’ll have a strap match.

Roxanne Perez, with the bad arm, comes in to see Becky Lynch and talks about not having people walk all over her anymore. Perez offers to be her partner in the main event but Lynch turns her down because of the arm injury. That’s cool with Perez.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Non-title. Ilja Dragunov is on commentary as Hayes sends Mysterio to the floor to start. Hayes blocks being sent into the steps and takes it back inside. The 619 is broken up as Hayes hits a superkick into a spinning faceplant. We take a break and come back with Hayes hitting a suplex cutter to put them both down. Mysterio fights back and puts Hayes down, only to miss the frog splash. They go outside where both are sent into Dragunov, though Mysterio slaps him to make it worse. Dragunov comes in and jumps them both for the double DQ at 8:32.

Rating: C+. They didn’t have much time here, especially with almost half of it being spent in the break. What mattered here was getting Dragunov involved, as he and Hayes are getting a lot more personal in a hurry. The match could absolutely deliver, as Hayes and Mysterio did here fairly well.

Post match the brawl is on but Dominik pulls Hayes in the way of the Torpedo Moscow. Dragon Lee comes in to superkick Mysterio and holds up the North American Title.

Trick Williams isn’t happy with what happened but here is Schism to talk to him about loneliness. Williams tells them to get out of here, but Joe Gacy asks why Carmelo Hayes doesn’t think much of him.

Duke Hudson isn’t sure he can win the triple threat but Andre Chase dubs him the Spoiler along with being the MVP in quite the pep talk.

There is a dice game going on outside for a very big stack of cash, with Bronco Nima and Lucien Price (thankfully with name plates) and Scrypts (unfortunately still here) cleaning up.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are ready to get into the Tag Team Title picture.

Global Heritage Invitational Group B: Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey vs. Duke Hudson

No time limit. Frazer starts fast and Hudson is knocked down into the corner. Coffey jumps Frazer but gets knocked to the floor, leaving Hudson to faceplant Frazer for two. Frazer sends both of them to the floor for the big dive to take them out again. Back in and Hudson hits a release Rock Bottom out of the corner to plant Frazer but Coffey gives him one heck of a crotching against the post as we take a break.

We come back with Coffey knocking Hudson off the apron but getting rolled up by Frazer for two. Hudson grabs a rollup for two more on Coffey (it worked earlier), followed by the Boss Man Slam for the same. Frazer superkicks Hudson and hits a reverse DDT to Coffey/a regular DDT to Hudson. Coffey’s diving headbutt to the chest is cut off by a superkick but Hudson sends Frazer flying with a release German suplex. Hudson boots Coffey down and sends him to the floor but Frazer runs Hudson over. The phoenix splash connects but Coffey breaks it up and hits All The Best For The Bells to finish Hudson at 12:20.

Rating: B-. They kept things moving here, though having Coffey lose in his first match and then come back to win the second more or less made it feel like filler and nothing more. Coffey vs. Butch should be an interesting match, though it feels like it should be for the title itself rather than a title shot a few days later. Frazer got in his flying and Hudson felt like he was hanging in there, but Coffey was presented as the monster throughout the tournament so having him advance isn’t a big shock.

Butch comes in for the staredown.

Mustafa Ali is mad that Dragon Lee is getting a North American Title shot next week. Ali: “HOW DOES ANY OF THIS MAKE SENSE???” He is going to mess things up on Raw.

Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James are ready to work together against Becky Lynch.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen argue with Fallon Henley over Myles Borne’s betrayal last week. Baron Corbin comes in to mock them so Briggs stands up to him. Oddly, no match is made.

Carmelo Hayes doesn’t like Ilja Dragunov being so cocky. Next week, he’ll so Dragunov where he stands.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton/Kiana James

Stratton and James jump her from behind in the aisle but cue Lyra Valkyria for the save and we seem to have a new match.

Becky Lynch/Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton/Kiana James

We get the opening bell and Lynch rams James’ head into the buckle over and over. Stratton comes in and gets taken down by Valkyria so Lynch can add a running legdrop. Lynch’s running faceplant drops James for two and the villains are sent outside for a pair of dropkicks through the ropes as we take a break.

Back with James taking Lynch down and grabbing the chinlock. Stratton comes in but misses a handspring elbow, allowing Valkyria to get the tag and clean house. A bridging northern lights suplex gets two on James, with Stratton making the save. Everything breaks down and Lynch/Valkyria hit stereo middle rope legdrops as the villains hanging in the ropes.

Stratton breaks up Valkyria’s springboard though and James adds a powerbomb. Stratton’s Swanton gets two with Lynch making the save and hitting a springboard missile dropkick on James. The same double DDT that Nathan Frazer hit earlier takes James and Stratton down, leaving Valkyria to hit a top rope splash for the pin on James at 11:20.

Rating: B. This took some time to get going but they got to a higher level in the end. Valkyria makes sense as the backup for Lynch as she has been put into some pretty high profile spots in recent weeks. Granted she needs to actually win something to help pay that off, but maybe that comes in the form of taking the title from Lynch.

Post match Stratton chairs Lynch down. Lynch makes their No Mercy match Extreme Rules to end the show.

Results

Butch b. Tyler Bate – Pumphandle driver

Duke Hudson b. Joe Coffey – Rollup

Roxanne Perez b. Lola Vice – Rollup

Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik Mysterio went to a double disqualification when Ilja Dragunov interfered

Joe Coffey b. Nathan Frazer and Duke Hudson – All The Best For The Bells to Hudson

Becky Lynch/Lyra Valkyria b. Kiana James/Tiffany Stratton – Top rope splash to James

