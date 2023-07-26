MVP & Omos Attend Manchester United Game From US Tour

MVP and Omos were in attendance for Manchester United’s US tour match against Arsenal last weekend. The United’s website revealed in an article that the WWE stars were in attendance for the match, which took place on Saturday in New Jersy as part of the pre-season US tour, which saw Manchester United pick up a 2-0 win.

“I have always been a [Manchester United] fan,” Omos told the site. “Ever since I was a child, because of David Beckham. … ‘Bend It Like Beckham.’ I’m a huge fan and, for me, this is a childhood dream come true.”

MVP noted, “I think the American fans who are newly embracing the game are [going to] have a wonderful time and hopefully, they will be infected by that and it will start to become more of a staple. Speaking on behalf of the American fans, I hope that they make the boys at Arsenal and my boys at [Manchester] United feel right at home.”

He added of the United, “We would love excellence, top of the Premier League table. With the departure of [David] De Gea and my new man [Andre Onana] in goal, I hope he steps up and fills those shoes. Get the boys on the pitch and let them gel.”