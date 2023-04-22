Naomi Claims Story of STARDOM Passing on Her Over Cost Is ‘Not True’

– As previously reported, this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Bushiroad passed on bringing in Trinity Fatu (aka former WWE Superstar Naomi) due to cost. Trinity has since taken to Instagram to comment on the report, posting the caption, “Not True,” over the story in a post on her Instagram Stories.

You can see a photo of her response to the story from Instagram account below. The former SmackDown and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion parted ways with WWE last year after walking out of Raw in May 2022. Naomi is now currently a free agent.