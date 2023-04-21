STARDOM Reportedly Passed On Signing Trinity Fatu, More On Mercedes Mone’s Status

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone indicated that she wasn’t leaving Japan any time soon, denying rumors that her deal expires Sunday. It had been reported that even though her deal was ending, she was negotiating for another show appearance. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that STARDOM and NJPW parent company Bushiroad confirmed that the original deal was set to end Sunday and that an extension was discussed. However the deal hasn’t been finalized at this time, even though both sides want it.

It was noted that keeping Mone around longer would be more difficult due to the financial situation with Bushiroad’s wrestling companies. Bushiroad suffered losses due to NJPW’s declines during the pandemic, which means they are trying not to spend as much money.

At one point, Bushiroad was told they could bring Trinity Fatu into STARDOM, but they passed because of the cost. It remains to be seen if they end up bringing her in or not.