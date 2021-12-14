Naomi Reflects on Her Experience on Total Divas

– WWE Superstar Naomi was a guest on The Wendy Williams Show this week with guest host Michael Rapaport. During the chat, she discussed her time on Total Divas and possibly working on more reality TV. She noted she’d “love” to work on more reality shows in the future. Naomi also stated the following on her time on the WWE reality show, Total Divas (via Fightful):

“I love it. It was one of the most amazing experiences. I was extremely private before Total Divas and very tentative to open up about so many things. What I loved about Total Divas is that it was so raw and real and it really got to capture who we are outside of these characters and really got to peel the curtain back to see as women what we go through in balancing life, marriage, traveling, kids, careers. Fans were really able to relate to us a whole lot more and it drew in people who may not have necessarily watched wrestling, but were into the show and got them more interested in what we did. It was an incredible experience. Bonds were made with each other. Nothing like it.”

A video of Naomi’s appearance on the talk show is also available below: