Natalya Congratulates Bull Nakano on WWE Hall of Fame Induction

As previously reported, WWE announced that Bull Nakano will join the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024, along with Paul Heyman. In a post on Twitter, Natalya congratulated Nakano on the honor and paid tribute to her career in wrestling.

Natalya wrote: “Bull Nakano came at a time when something else was expected of women’s wrestling matches. Today, we reap the benefits of Bull ignoring those expectations and kicking ass because she was that damn good! Her passion, grit and determination represents womens wrestling, and what we have today is all the better because of women like Bull who weren’t afraid to be themselves. Congratulations on your @wwe HALL OF FAME induction, Bull! You deserve it!”