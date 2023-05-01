wrestling / News
Natalya Taking Aim at Raw Women’s Title Following WWE Draft
April 30, 2023 | Posted by
Natalya has joined the Raw roster in the WWE Draft, and she says she’s got the Raw Women’s Championship in her sights now. Natalya posted to Twitter on Saturday and shared a pic of herself with the brand’s championship raised high, writing:
“Manifesting all my dreams”
Natalya was announced on Smackdown Lowdown as having been drafted from Smackdown to Raw. The new rosters will take effect on May 8th, the Raw following this coming Saturday’s Backlash in Puerto Rico.
Manifesting all my dreams❤️ #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ace9eaH9YE
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 29, 2023
