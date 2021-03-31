wrestling / News
Nevaeh Turns on Havok After Loss On Impact (Clips)
Havok and Nevaeh are no more as a team following another tag loss on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Nevaeh turned on Havok following their loss to Knockouts Tag Team Champions Havok and Nevaeh, putting an end to a team that has been running through Impact since August.
The split has been teased for weeks, with the two teasing tension since they lost in the finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament at Impact Hard to Kill. You can see clips from the end of the match and the turn below:
The champs pick up another victory. #IMPACTonAXSTV @RealTSteelz @HoganKnowsBest3 pic.twitter.com/fluT3laUaF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021
.@nevaehOi4k JUST TURNED ON @FearHavok! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Ew80wLqj6a
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 31, 2021
