wrestling / News
New Cryptic Vignette Teases Arrival At WWE Summerslam
July 30, 2022 | Posted by
During the Kickoff Show for WWE Summerslam, WWE aired another vignette of the same wrester that they have been teasing for weeks. It featured the same references to past wrestlers like John Cena, Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker and others, as well as more overt references to who it is. At the end, it notes that the mystery man is “coming tonite.”
If you want to be spoiled on who it was reported to be, you can do so here.
‼️#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/dX6bzFiYv7
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
TONIGHT at #SummerSlam@peacockTV. 8e/5p. 👀 pic.twitter.com/nrI63Ytbj0
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2022
