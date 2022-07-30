New Cryptic Vignette Teases Arrival At WWE Summerslam

During the Kickoff Show for WWE Summerslam, WWE aired another vignette of the same wrester that they have been teasing for weeks. It featured the same references to past wrestlers like John Cena, Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker and others, as well as more overt references to who it is. At the end, it notes that the mystery man is “coming tonite.”

