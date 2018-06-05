Quantcast

 

WWE News: New Day To Do E3 Coverage Next Week, Another Total Bellas Clip, Seth Rollins’ Wrestling School Accepting Applications

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The New Day Royal Rumble

– GameSpot announced that the New Day will be a part of next week’s E3 coverage.

– Here is another clip from Total Bellas…

– Seth Rollins’ school, The Black And The Brave Academy, is now accepting applications…

