New Day vs. Sheamus And Ridge Holland Officially Added To WrestleMania 38 Night Two

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
After bumping it from last night’s show, WWE has added the New Day vs. Sheamus And Ridge Holland to night two of WrestleMania 38. As noted last night, WWE pulled the tag team match from the show after some matches ran longer than expected. WWE has now officially added the match to night two, as you can see below via Twitter.

The match is not listed for the Kickoff Show, so presumably it is scheduled for the main card.

