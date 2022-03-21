wrestling / News

New Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NWA Crockett Cup Night Two

March 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Crockett Cup Image Credit: NWA

The NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship is no longer vacant, as a new champion was determined on night two of the Crockett Cup. Homicide defeated Darius Lockhart, Austin Aries, and Colby Corino to capture the title at tonight’s FITE TV-airing PPV.

Homicide’s win marks his first reign with the championship, which was vacated back in 2017 when Billy Corgan bought the company. You can see some pics and a clip from the match below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Crockett Cup, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading