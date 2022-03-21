wrestling / News
New Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NWA Crockett Cup Night Two
The NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship is no longer vacant, as a new champion was determined on night two of the Crockett Cup. Homicide defeated Darius Lockhart, Austin Aries, and Colby Corino to capture the title at tonight’s FITE TV-airing PPV.
Homicide’s win marks his first reign with the championship, which was vacated back in 2017 when Billy Corgan bought the company. You can see some pics and a clip from the match below:
‼️The stage is set
Let's make history.
Homicide@ColbyCorino @AustinAries @DLockPro
One of these men will walk out of this ring the NEW NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion‼️#CrockettCup is on @FiteTV NOW
📺https://t.co/o2NFdsOPml pic.twitter.com/gi8WnW00fz
— NWA (@nwa) March 21, 2022
.@DLockPro looking to become THE CHAMP! It will take alot of hard work tonight!#CrockettCup pic.twitter.com/VouJ6i9SZx
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2022
Homicide's #FreeCain shirt. ✌🏼#CrockettCup #NWA
➡ https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/tjO6QlYEXg
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 21, 2022
