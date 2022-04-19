wrestling / News
New Match Set For BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA
Austin Green is set to face a mystery opponent for this weekend’s BATTLESLAM: VENDETTA. The promotion announced on Monday that Green has set an open challenge for anyone from any company to “walk through that Forbidden Door” and face him.
You can see the full card below for the show, which takes place on April 24th in Atlanta:
* Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Championship: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)
* Free Four All Eliminator: Angelica Risk vs. Janai Kai vs. Queen Aminata vs. Robyn Renegade
* Open Challenge: Austin Green vs. TBA
* Baron Black vs. Lee Moriarty
* Leon Ruff vs. Darius Martin
* Max Caster vs. Myron Reed
* Fuego del Sol vs. Alex Kane
* Shazza McKenzie vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* KC Navarro vs. Shoot Taylor
* Lee Moriarty, Adam Priest, JDX, Zenshi, Chad Skywalker, and Baron Black are also set to appear.
* Performances from Josiah Williams, Pastor Troy and DJ Mykael.
#BATTLESLAM • VENDETTA
Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase
Undefeated MMA Heavyweight Austin Green has issued an Open Challenge for any Wrestler from ANY Company to "walk through that Forbidden Door"
Who will accept?
4.24.2022 • ATLANTA,GA
🎟https://t.co/fhSyWWKp81 pic.twitter.com/rbvmqoh4sX
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) April 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Classic Clip Of Roddy Piper Confronting Bill Maher Goes Viral On Piper’s Birthday
- Alexa Bliss Reportedly Frustrated With Lack Of Creative Direction
- Mickie James On Negative Reaction To Recent Photo She Took With A Fan
- Becky Lynch On Her Current Relationship With Charlotte Flair, How She Reacts To Fan Criticism