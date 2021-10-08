New Match Set For Impact Knockouts Knockdown

Impact Wrestling has added a new match to this weekend’s Knockouts Knockdown show. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Mickey James and Deonna Purrazzo will each choose each other’s opponents in “Pick Your Poison” bouts, with Purrazzo’s match taking place at this weekend’s show.

It was also revealed by Scott D’Amore that James and Purrazzo are forbidden from physically engaging with each other before their match at Impact Bound For Glory. If James attacks Purrazzo she will lose her title shot, and if Purrazzo attacks James she’ll be stripped of the Knockouts Championship.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday on Impact! Plus:

* Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament First Round Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal

* Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament First Round Match: Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle

* Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament First Round Match: Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering

* Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament First Round Match: Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Knockdown Knockouts Semifinals Match: TBD vs. TBD

* Knockdown Knockouts Semifinals Match: TBD vs. TBD

* Knockdown Knockouts Finals Match: TBD vs. TBD

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Decay vs. The Influence

* Pick Your Poison Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Opponent of Mickie James’ Choosing

* Monster’s Ball Match: Savannah Evans vs. Kimber Lee vs. Alisha vs. Jordynne Grace