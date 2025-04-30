New Match and Stipulation Added to NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced more additions to their upcoming NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event on May 3. First up, the NJPW World TV title is on the line when El Phantasmo defends against Konosuke Takeshita. Meanwhile, a stipulation has been added to the Dog Pound Steel Cage match between the War Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors, and Taiji Ishimori) and HOUSE OF TORTURE (SANADA, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, Ren Narita, and EVIL). The loser will be forced to leave Bullet Club. Here’s the updated lineup:

Night One

* Dog Pound Steel Cage Match, Loser Leaves Bullet Club: War Dogs vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE

* NJPW World TV Championship: El Phantasmo (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Shingo Takagi vs. Shota Umino

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Bishamon & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan and Jakob Austin Young)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Just 4 Guys (Taichi, Taka Michinoku & Yuya Uemura)

* Master Wato, Oleg Boltin, Toru Yano & YOH vs. TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles and Ryohei Oiwa)

* Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Nagai

Night Two

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Callum Newman

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Yuye Uemura

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito) vs. Just 4 Guys (Taichi and Taka Michinoku), Shota Umino and Tomohiro Ishii

* Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toru Yano), Ryota Chikuzen, Tajiri and Yoh vs. TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Ryohei Oiwa and Zack Sabre Jr.)

* El Phantasmo and Oleg Boltin vs. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Rocky Romero)

* Fukuoka Triple Crazy (Maika, Hazuki and Koguma) vs. Neo Genesis (Starlight Kid and AZM) and Yuna Mizumori

* Master Wato and Yoshi-Hashi vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jakob Austin Young)

* Batten Blabla and Mentai Kid vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (Gedo and Taiji Ishimori)

* Hitamaru Sasaki and Jet Wei vs. Katsuya Murashima and Ryusuke Taguchi