wrestling / News
New Matches Added To ROH Honor United Show In Bolton
Ring of Honor has announced two more tag team matches have been added to the ROH Honor United show in Bolton this Saturday. Here’s a press release:
BIG TAG BOUTS IN BOLTON: BRISCOES IN ACTION, PCO AND BRODY KING FACE LETHAL AND GRESHAM
Two matches that will impact the tag team title picture will go down on the Honor United UK tour stop in Bolton on Oct. 27.
On that night, ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe will face the unorthodox pairing of Kenny King and NJPW star Hikuleo, and Villain Enterprises’ PCO and Brody King will face Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham.
If Kenny King and Hikukeo are able to upset the Briscoes, it would immediately put them in line for a title shot. Meanwhile, PCO and Brody King as well as Lethal and Gresham have their sights set on the tag team title, and whichever team comes out on top in this first-time-ever match will move closer to receiving a title match.
PCO and Brody are former champions, having held the title for three weeks earlier this year after winning it from the Briscoes. Lethal and Gresham are back on the same page after a rift had threatened to end their friendship.
Lethal, who holds the record for combined days as ROH World Champion and ROH World Television Champion, has never been a tag team champion, while Gresham is looking to get his first taste of gold of any kind in ROH.
Who will come out on top in these exciting tag bouts?
Join us live in person or streaming for Honor Club to find out!
ROH PRESENTS HONOR UNITED
SUNDAY, OCT. 27, 6:30 P.M. LOCAL TIME
BOLTON WHITES HOTEL UK
UNIVERSITY OF BOLTON STADIUM
BOLTON, ENGLAND
PURCHASE TICKETS
ALREADY SIGNED:
ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH
ROH WORLD CHAMPION RUSH vs. JEFF COBB
JAY LETHAL & JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. VILLAIN ENTERPRISES’ PCO & BRODY KING
FLAMITA vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. KENNY KING & HIKULEO
LUCKY KID & AUSSIE OPEN’S KYLE FLETCHER vs. VILLAIN ENTERPRISES’ MARTY SCURLL & FLIP GORDON
MATT TAVEN vs. MARK HASKINS
DALTON CASTLE vs. RAMPAGE BROWN
JOE HENDRY vs. SILAS YOUNG
