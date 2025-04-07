New Von Erichs ‘Wrestling Icons’ PPV Announced

Stonecutter Wrestling announced the following regarding a new pay-per-view about The Von Erichs:

WRESTLING ICONS: KERRY, KEVIN, DAVID VON ERICH BATTLES #2 IN APRIL ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

It’s one of the most celebrated family names in professional wrestling – the Von Erichs. Their wrestling feats were featured in the box office smash, The Iron Claw.

Kerry was an Intercontinental Champion with WWE. Kevin was a world champion whose wrestling exploits resonated with audiences when he was played by Zac Efron in The Iron Claw. David won championships throughout the wrestling circuit. All three are members of the WWE Hall of Fame. Their fame is known throughout the wrestling world.

And now you can relive the classic bouts of this all-time great wrestling family on WRESTLING ICONS!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to KERRY, KEVIN,

DAVID VON ERICH BATTLES #2, be sure to check out KERRY, KEVIN, DAVID VON ERICH BATTLES #1, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.