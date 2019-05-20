WWE News: Rusev Mocks Charlotte’s Title Win, New Promo For Goldberg/Undertaker Match At Super-Showdown

— After Charlotte’s brief reign with the SmackDown Women’s title reign, her ninth championship win with WWE, began and ended at Money In The Bank last night, Rusev took to Twitter today to make a rather sarcastic comment about her ending up a 35-time champion and asking her to teach him. You can see the tweet below:

Wow when it’s all said and done @MsCharlotteWWE will be 35 time world champ!!! The greatest superstar in the history of superstars. Teach me — All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) May 20, 2019

— Last night, WWE debuted a new promo for WWE Super-Showdown, emanating out of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7th. It highlights the upcoming match between Goldberg and The Undertaker, likely the main event of the show. You can see the video below: