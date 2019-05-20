wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Mocks Charlotte’s Title Win, New Promo For Goldberg/Undertaker Match At Super-Showdown

May 20, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
— After Charlotte’s brief reign with the SmackDown Women’s title reign, her ninth championship win with WWE, began and ended at Money In The Bank last night, Rusev took to Twitter today to make a rather sarcastic comment about her ending up a 35-time champion and asking her to teach him. You can see the tweet below:

— Last night, WWE debuted a new promo for WWE Super-Showdown, emanating out of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7th. It highlights the upcoming match between Goldberg and The Undertaker, likely the main event of the show. You can see the video below:

