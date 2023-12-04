New Segments Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced two new segments for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Sunday that Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin will be face to face before their NXT Championship match at NXT Deadline this coming weekend. In addition, Andre Chase will address Chase U in regard to the scandal surrounding the university’s finances.

The updated card for the show, which airs Tuesday on WWE Network and Peacock, is:

* Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifying Match: Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail

* Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifying Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate

* Otis, Chad Gable & Maxxine Dupri vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah & Lash Legend

* Andre Chase addresses Chase U

& Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov face-to-face

Just days before they square off for the NXT Championship at #NXTDeadline, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and @BaronCorbinWWE will meet face-to-face one last time THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/95YLNQhpJi — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 3, 2023