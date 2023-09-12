Nia Jax Makes Return On WWE Raw, Lays Out Rhea Ripley & Raquel Rodriguez

Nia Jax is back on WWE TV, returning on Raw to take out Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Jax made her return to WWE TV on Monday’s episode during the main event, where Ripley was defending the WWE Women’s World Championship against Rodriguez. Jax came up behind Rodriguez and hit her with a Samoan Drop on the outside, which allowed Ripley to pick up the pinfall win. After the match, Jax hit Ripley with a headbutt and legdropped her against the ropes on the apron, then hit her with a Banzai Drop off the second rope.

Jax last appeared in WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble for a one-off appearance. That had been her first appearance since she was released in November of 2021.