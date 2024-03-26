Nic Nemeth Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Raw Promo From Last Week

Nic Nemeth says his opinion on Cody Rhodes’ promo from last week’s WWE Raw changed for the better after watching the full thing. Nemeth spoke on Busted Open Radio about Rhodes’ promo from last Monday’s show and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his initial reaction to seeing clips of the segment: “It’s Cody saying like ‘d**k’ or ‘a**hole’ or whatever. And I go, ‘Oh no, this is so hacky. The Rock went in on you, and we’re now gonna see this is some wannabe Attitude Era thing.’ That doesn’t help it.”

On his opinion changing after watching the full thing: “I really liked it. As much as those little pieces out of context I was like, ‘Uh, hacky.’ Altogether, the promo, the story? It wasn’t the greatest thing I’ve ever heard it all the time, but I liked it a lot. I loved it… And you know what? ‘I have nothing but nice things to say about your mother.’ With a little smirk on his face. That’s the best.”