– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler) spoke about his favorite moment in another wrestler’s career. Nemeth cited Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) at WrestleMania 35. Nemeth compared Kingston to Ricky Steamboat. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on the KofiMania win at WrestleMania 35: “It was just watching it over and over and every step of the way getting another barricade put in his way. I don’t know what the payoff is in a few months, I don’t know what the situation is, I don’t know if he’s gonna almost win the big one.”

His thoughts on Kofi Kingston: “He’s one of the most beloved guys, the last true babyface, he’s never been a heel, I love it. The Ricky Steamboat of our generation.”