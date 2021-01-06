Nick Aldis Marks 800 Days in NWA World Title Run

Nick Aldis’ reign as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has hit a new and impressive milestone. The NWA Champion has officially passed 800 days with the title in his possession per Fightful, currently standing at 805 days. Aldis won the title on October 21st, 2018 when he beat Cody Rhodes at NWA 70, winning back the title he had lost a little over a month earlier at All In.

Aldis is the longest-reigning champion since Dan Severn, who held the title for 1,479 days from February 24th, 1995 to March 14th, 1999. Aldis has not commented on the landmark as of yet, nor has the NWA.