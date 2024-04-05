Various News: Nick Khan Shares Pic From Bloodsport X, Trailer For Movie Starring DDP & More

– Nick Khan was at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X, and he posted a picture from the event. The WWE President posted to Twitter to share the photo, writing:

“Bloodsport was a spectacle! Thanks to everyone involved for making it happen. Only in GCW! #JBBSX”

– Power Plant Legacy Films has released the full trailer for The Unbreakable Bunch which features Diamond Dallas Page, Haku, Stan Hansen, Larry Zbysko, Ernest Miller, Gangrel, Ron Reis, Glacier, Anna Jay and more. You can see the trailer below for the movie, which is described as follows: