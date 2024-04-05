wrestling
Various News: Nick Khan Shares Pic From Bloodsport X, Trailer For Movie Starring DDP & More
– Nick Khan was at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X, and he posted a picture from the event. The WWE President posted to Twitter to share the photo, writing:
“Bloodsport was a spectacle!
Thanks to everyone involved for making it happen.
Only in GCW!
#JBBSX”
– Power Plant Legacy Films has released the full trailer for The Unbreakable Bunch which features Diamond Dallas Page, Haku, Stan Hansen, Larry Zbysko, Ernest Miller, Gangrel, Ron Reis, Glacier, Anna Jay and more. You can see the trailer below for the movie, which is described as follows:
After years of friendship, a group of veteran Pro Wrestlers depart for a final tour. They arrive in a small Florida town unaware it has been infested with an alien menace. As the threat grows stronger and more dangerous, the wrestlers stand with locals for an epic battle against these diabolical invaders! The lines have been drawn. It’s Pro Wrestlers vs Outer Space Aliens for the future of this all-American town.
Can our wrestling heroes find victory … just one more time?