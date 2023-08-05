Nick Patrick on the Trick of Hiding People Under the Ring

– During Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WCW and WWE referee Nick Patrick discussed the trick for having people hide under the ring in wrestling. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Not sure how the trapdoor thing worked, but a lot of times getting people into the ring was a sleight of hand thing. They’d roll a box out to ringside…or they’d turn the lights down and the guy was dressed like one of the security guys…different ways that they did it. As far as a trapdoor goes, that’s a secret that they have. It takes somebody that works in props. That’s a Hollywood prop thing right there. You need somebody that knows what they’re doing to make it safe.”