wrestling / News
Various News: Nikki Bella Backstage at WWE Live Event, Brian Pillman Jr Makes Wrestling Debut
December 30, 2017 | Posted by
– Nikki Bella and Brian Blair were backstage at the WWE Holiday Tour event in Tampa, Florida last night. [Credit: PWinsider.com]
– Brian Pillman Jr, the son of the late Brian Pillman, made his pro wrestling debut last night, wrestling Jonathan Wolf in Indianapolis; Lance Storm trained him…
Thank you for taking care of me tonight! Wrestling is such a beautiful and exhilarating thing when the 2 people in the ring have a special bond like we had as soon as we met. You are so young yet so wise…
BLESSED is the only word I can think of right now!!! 🙏💪🔥😇 https://t.co/SZTZTZuIcc
— Brian Pillman II (@FlyinBrianJr) December 31, 2017