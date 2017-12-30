 

Various News: Nikki Bella Backstage at WWE Live Event, Brian Pillman Jr Makes Wrestling Debut

December 30, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Nikki Bella and Brian Blair were backstage at the WWE Holiday Tour event in Tampa, Florida last night. [Credit: PWinsider.com]

– Brian Pillman Jr, the son of the late Brian Pillman, made his pro wrestling debut last night, wrestling Jonathan Wolf in Indianapolis; Lance Storm trained him…

