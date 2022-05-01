NJPW Announces Competitors For Best Of The Super Juniors 29

NJPW has announced the field of competitors for Best Of The Super Juniors 29. The company announced the list of competitors on Sunday during NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, and you can see both blocks of competitors below.

The tournament kicks off on May 15th and runs through June 2nd. The list includes stars from AEW, Impact, and more:

A BLOCK

* Hiromu Takahashi – Los Ingobernables De Japon (7th entry, 4th consecutive. 2018, 2020, 2021 winner)

* Ryusuke Taguchi – NJPW (19th entry, 17th consecutive, 2012 winner. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion (at time of writing))

* Taiji Ishimori – BULLET CLUB (6th entry, 5th consecutive)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru – Suzuki-Gun (5th entry, 2nd consecutive)

* SHO – BULLET CLUB/HOUSE OF TORTURE (5th entry, 5th consecutive. NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion)

* Ace Austin – IMPACT Wrestling (Debut entry. IMPACT X Division Champion)

* YOH – CHAOS (5th entry, 2nd consecutive)

* Clark Connors – NJPW STRONG/LA Dojo (Debut entry)

* Francesco Akira – United Empire (Debut entry)

* Alex Zayne – Freelance (Debut entry)

B BLOCK

* El Desperado – Suzuki-Gun (6th entry, 3rd consecutive. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion (at time of writing))

* Master Wato – NJPW (3rd entry, 3rd consecutive. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion (at time of writing))

* DOUKI – Suzuki-Gun (4th entry, 4th consecutive)

* El Lindaman – GLEAT/#STRONGHEARTS (Debut entry. GLEAT T-Rex Champion)

* Robbie Eagles – CHAOS (4th entry, 4th consecutive)

* Titan – CMLL (3rd entry, first in 3 years)

* BUSHI – Los Ingobernables De Japon (10th entry, 7th consecutive)

* Wheeler Yuta – AEW/Blackpool Combat Club (Debut entry)

* TJP – United Empire (2nd entry, first in 11 years)

* El Phantasmo – BULLET CLUB (3rd entry, 2nd consecutive)