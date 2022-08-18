NJPW Announces Wrestle Kingdom 17 Will Be One Night Next Year, New Year’s Dash To Return

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that next year’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 will only be one night, after previous editions were two nights. The show, which runs on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, expanded to two nights in 2020 then three nights this year. The company also announced that New Year’s Dash will return after it was skipped this year. Wrestle Kingdom 17 happens on January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome. New Year’s Dash happens on January 5.

Get ready to start 2023 in style! Wrestle Kingdom 17 is set for the Tokyo Dome January 4! New Year Dash is BACK on the calendar January 5! Stay tuned for more information!#njwk17 #njdash pic.twitter.com/VcDobL5QUJ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 18, 2022